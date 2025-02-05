Uttar Pradesh: Milkipur By-Election 2025 Begins in Ayodhya District

New Delhi: Voting has commenced for the Milkipur by-election in Ayodhya district, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday at 7 AM. This significant bypoll will determine the fate of 10 candidates contesting for the reserved Scheduled Caste (SC) Assembly seat.

With a total of 3,70,829 eligible voters, the election is expected to be a closely watched political event.

Key Contenders in the Milkipur By-Election 2025

The bypoll is shaping up to be a prestige battle between two major political parties in Uttar Pradesh:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): Chandrabhanu Paswan

Samajwadi Party (SP): Ajit Prasad

Given the constituency’s historical political significance, both parties have put forth strong candidates, making this election a crucial event in Uttar Pradesh’s evolving political landscape.

Why Milkipur By-Election 2025 Matters?

The Milkipur constituency has gained added importance following the Samajwadi Party’s unexpected victory in the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat last year, which came just months after the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Political analysts believe the outcome of this bypoll will provide a litmus test for upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh, influencing both state and national-level strategies.

Robust Security Measures to Ensure Free and Fair Elections

To ensure a transparent and smooth voting process, the Election Commission has deployed extensive security arrangements across the constituency:

Webcasting at 210 polling stations for real-time monitoring.

for real-time monitoring. Videography at 25 polling stations to document proceedings.

to document proceedings. 71 polling stations equipped with micro observers to oversee voting.

to oversee voting. Deployment of special monitoring teams, including: 9 flying squad teams 9 static monitoring teams 6 video monitoring teams 2 super zonal magistrates 4 zonal magistrates 41 sector magistrates



These extensive security measures aim to prevent malpractice, voter intimidation, and electoral fraud, ensuring a fair democratic process.

Political Stakes: BJP vs SP – A Prestige Battle

The Milkipur bypoll has become a prestige battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP is aiming to reclaim its stronghold, while the SP is looking to continue its political resurgence in the region. With both parties investing heavily in the campaign, the election’s outcome will serve as a barometer for voter sentiment in Uttar Pradesh.

Impact of the Milkipur By-Election on Uttar Pradesh Politics

This by-election is not just about one seat; it will have a far-reaching impact on the state’s political dynamics. Here’s why:

Testing Ground for 2027 Assembly Elections: Political parties will analyze voter trends from Milkipur to strategize for the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections .

Political parties will analyze voter trends from Milkipur to strategize for the next . Reflection of Ayodhya’s Political Mood: Given Ayodhya’s religious and cultural significance , the election results will indicate how voters perceive governance and development efforts post the Ram Temple inauguration .

Given Ayodhya’s , the election results will indicate post the . Potential Swing in SC Voter Base: The Milkipur seat being reserved for SC candidates makes this election a crucial litmus test for Dalit political alignment in UP.

Voter Turnout: Key to Election Outcome

As voting progresses, political experts and analysts will closely monitor the voter turnout percentage, which is a decisive factor in determining election outcomes. A high voter turnout generally signals strong anti-incumbency or a surge of new voter sentiment, whereas a lower turnout could indicate voter apathy or status quo preferences.