Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Graveyard Land Encroached Using Fake Waqf Trust, Landmark FIR Filed

Bareilly: In a shocking revelation from Bareilly’s CBganj area, a mafia-led land grab operation has been exposed involving the illegal encroachment of over three bighas of government graveyard (kabristan) land.

The scam, which involved misuse of Waqf laws, forged documents, and judicial manipulation, has now resulted in a landmark FIR against 11 individuals, including the alleged mastermind Sabje Ali and his family members.

The fraudulent scheme was unearthed after Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya ordered a high-level investigation based on a detailed complaint from local resident Puttan Shah. The investigation revealed that the land in village Sarniya, officially recorded as government-owned kabristan property, was illegally seized and falsely declared as Waqf land through a fake charitable trust.

Mafia Tactics and Misuse of Waqf Law

According to official records and witness statements, Sabje Ali orchestrated the scam by installing a self-styled spiritual healer, Fakir Syed Hamid Hasan, on the land. When the fakir passed away, Ali buried him on the plot and began constructing a mausoleum, falsely claiming religious significance. This became the foundation for forming a fraudulent trust — Fakir Syed Hamid Hasan Dargah Charitable Trust — with himself and his family as trustees.

To legitimize the encroachment, the mafia-backed group registered the trust with the Sunni Central Waqf Board in Lucknow, despite the land being government-owned. Shops were built on the land, and revenue was being generated illegally.

Legal Battle and Intimidation

When Puttan Shah objected to the illegal construction, he was reportedly threatened, assaulted, and chased away by goons. In retaliation, Sabje Ali filed a counter case against Shah in 2021. However, court proceedings confirmed that Ali had no legal ownership, and his possession of the land was deemed illegal.

Despite this, local police allegedly delayed action due to communal sensitivities and political pressure. It was only after SSP Arya intervened that justice began to unfold.

FIR and Legal Action

The FIR filed by Bareilly Police includes serious charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), such as:

Criminal conspiracy

Document forgery

Cheating

Illegal encroachment

Assault

Criminal intimidation

SSP Anurag Arya confirmed: “We will not allow anyone to encroach upon government land using Waqf as a shield. This was a criminal conspiracy under religious disguise, and the law will take its course.”

Landmark Case Under New Waqf Amendment Act

This case is being seen as the first major test case of the Waqf Amendment Act 2025, which aims to crack down on fraudulent claims over public land under the guise of Waqf. Officials say the FIR may soon be updated with charges under the amended law, leading to higher penalties, land recovery, and criminal prosecution.

What Lies Ahead

The Revenue Department is now expected to initiate proceedings for reclaiming the land. Sources suggest that strict action will follow, including demolition of unauthorized structures and prosecution of all involved.