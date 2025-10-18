V. Hanumantha Rao Falls During Rally, Resumes March Urging Centre to Pass BC Bill

Hyderabad: Protests intensified in the Amberpet area on Friday as leaders of various Backward Class (BC) unions staged demonstrations demanding the legalization of BC reservations. The Congress party extended full support to the bandh and organized a massive rally in solidarity with the movement.

Senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao (VH) led the rally, accompanied by several local party leaders and workers carrying banners and placards in support of the BC cause. The protesters raised slogans urging the government to pass the BC Bill and ensure legal backing for the reservation policy.

During the march, a brief commotion occurred when a large flex banner accidentally obstructed VH’s path, causing him to lose balance and fall. Party workers immediately came to his aid and helped him back to his feet. After taking a short break, the veteran leader rejoined the rally, continuing his march alongside supporters.

Addressing the crowd later, Hanumantha Rao reiterated the Congress party’s commitment to securing constitutional protection for BC reservations and called upon the Central Government to act swiftly on the matter. The rally concluded peacefully, with leaders emphasizing the need for unity in the fight for social justice and equal representation.