Vaccinations Are Essential for Adults Too

Hyderabad: When we hear the word “vaccination,” most people immediately think of children. However, in reality, vaccines are important for everyone — from newborns to the elderly aged 95. Particularly after the age of 50, consulting a doctor and taking the recommended vaccines can help prevent serious diseases and safeguard one’s health. On the occasion of World Immunization Day, Dr. Raviteja Buddha, Interventional Pulmonologist at Aster Prime Hospital, shared valuable insights on this topic.

Immunization means developing immunity in the body through vaccines. From infancy itself, several vaccines are designed to protect health. Even for adults, certain vaccines are strongly recommended — especially pneumonia, influenza, and shingles vaccines. For women, the HPV vaccine is also highly beneficial in reducing the risk of cervical cancer.

After crossing 50 years of age, the body’s immune response begins to weaken, increasing susceptibility to viral and bacterial infections. People suffering from diabetes, hypertension, cancer, kidney or liver diseases, and those who have undergone organ transplants are at a higher risk of contracting severe infections. For such individuals, vaccinations might even be required from the age of 40.

The influenza vaccine provides protection against seasonal flu viruses. It should ideally be taken annually during September–October, as the virus strain changes every year. Even healthy individuals are advised to consult their doctor and take the flu shot during this period. Those with chronic conditions may also require additional vaccines based on medical advice.

Long-term smokers, or people suffering from COPD or lung cancer, are especially advised to take influenza, pneumonia, and shingles vaccines. The shingles vaccine protects the nervous system from viral infections. Taking these vaccines helps strengthen immunity, reduce the severity of infections, decrease hospitalization rates, and prevent life-threatening complications.

Unfortunately, awareness about adult vaccination is still limited in our society. Many people remain uninformed and fail to get vaccinated at the right time. Adults over 50 — and even younger individuals with existing health issues — should proactively consult their physicians and get the necessary vaccines on time. Vaccines are one of the most powerful tools to protect our health and secure our future.