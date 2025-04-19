Watch: 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Makes Dream IPL Debut with First-Ball Six

Jaipur: Cricket fans witnessed history at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium as Vaibhav Suryavanshi, just 14 years and 23 days old, became the youngest player ever to debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL). But it wasn’t just his age that made headlines — it was his audacity and composure.

A Six Off the Very First Ball

Suryavanshi, representing Rajasthan Royals in their clash against Lucknow Super Giants, stunned the cricketing world by smashing a six off the first ball of his IPL career. Coming in at the non-striker’s end during RR’s chase in the 36th IPL match of the season, he was called on strike when opener Yashasvi Jaiswal took a single off the third ball of Shardul Thakur’s over.

The teenager showed no signs of nerves. Facing a good length ball pitched outside off, Suryavanshi calmly shuffled across the crease and sent the delivery sailing over the cover boundary for a remarkable six.

A Moment of Silence and Awe

The stadium erupted in cheers, but for a moment, even seasoned players were left stunned. Rishabh Pant, LSG players, and spectators alike watched in awe as the youngest IPL debutant pulled off an effortless and audacious stroke.

A Star in the Making

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s fearless approach and crisp timing have now positioned him as a name to watch in Indian cricket. As the tournament progresses, fans will be eagerly anticipating more glimpses of brilliance from this prodigious talent.

This iconic moment not only adds to IPL’s legacy of unearthing young talent but also sends a strong message — age is just a number when talent meets opportunity.