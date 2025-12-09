Vande Mataram not limited to Bengal: Amit Shah blasts Oppn in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition for linking the discussion commemorating 150 years of Vande Mataram to the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections and said that the song is not limited to the aforementioned state.

Initiating the discussion on commemoration of 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ in the Rajya Sabha, Shah said, “This great House has come together to reflect on the spirit of Vande Mataram, to honour its glory, and to keep it eternally alive.

Through this discussion, especially for our country’s children, adolescents, youth and future generations, they must understand Vande Mataram’s contribution to our freedom struggle, the patriotism embodied in its composition, and the spirit of dedication to the nation and its culture. May this understanding inspire their participation in building a future for great India.”

Also Read: Birthday wishes would pour in for former Congress president Sonia Gandhi as she turns 79

Slamming the Opposition, he said, “Some members raised questions in the Lok Sabha yesterday, asking why there is a need for the discussions on Vande Mataram. The need for discussion on Vande Mataram, the need for dedication towards Vande Mataram, was important back then; it is needed now, and it will always be significant for the formation of great India, which we have envisioned for 2047.”

He further called out the Opposition for linking the national song to the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections and said that “Vande Mataram is not limited to Bengal”.

“Some people think that because elections are approaching in Bengal, that is why Vande Mataram is being discussed; they want to diminish the glory of Vande Mataram by linking it to the Bengal elections,” he said.

“It is true that the composer of Vande Mataram, Bankim Babu, was from Bengal, the Anand Matth had its origin in Bengal, but Vande Mataram was not limited to Bengal or the country when it was composed, but everywhere in the world where our freedom fighters used to meet, they used to sing this song. Today also, when our soldier at the border, or a policeman guarding the country from inside, sacrifices his life for the country, Vande Mataram is the only slogan he says for his last words.”

The Home Minister said that the song ‘Vande Mataram’, which became the voice of national unity in the freedom movement, is becoming an “inspiration for an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat.”

“Neither the British nor the ones who adopted the British lifestyle could stop this slogan. Vande Mataram awakened a nation which had forgotten its divine power,” Shah said.

Highlighting the historical background of the formation of Vande Mataram, Shah said, “For centuries, this land had endured invasions and attempts were made to shake and distort the culture and history of this country. Later, during British rule, the period of India’s enslavement, efforts were made to impose a new civilisation and a new culture upon us.”

“It was in such times that Bankim Chandra Babu composed Vande Mataram. In his composition, with great subtlety, he portrayed our ancient civilisation, our cultural nationalism and the tradition of envisioning the nation as the Mother. The idea of worshipping the nation as a mother, which has long been part of our heritage, was fully expressed in his writing,” he said.

He further mentioned that raising the slogan ‘Vande Mataram’ became a “rallying cry for freeing Maa Bharti from the chains of slavery”.

“It became the slogan of the call for Independence. It became a powerful source of inspiration in the freedom struggle. For the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice, Vande Mataram inspired them with the resolve that even in their next birth, they should be born again in India and sacrifice themselves once more for Maa Bharti. And this ancient nation, through many centuries, received inspiration from Vande Mataram to keep advancing on the path of its culture. Many people drew that inspiration from this very song,” he added.

“Through this discussion on Vande Mataram in both Houses, through the praise and celebration of Vande Mataram, our children, adolescents, youth and generations to come will understand its significance and will hold it as a pillar for nation-building,” Shah added.