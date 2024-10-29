‘Vanvaas’ teaser promises a heartfelt story exploring family dynamics in modern era

Mumbai: The teaser of the upcoming movie ‘Vanvaas’ starring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma was unveiled on Tuesday. The teaser promises a story of exploration of family, honour, and sacrifices. The teaser starts off with clips from the previous Anil Sharma films like ‘Apne’, ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ and ‘Gadar 2’.

It then shows Nana’s character in Varanasi as the holy city gets drenched in festive colour. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, the makers wrote in the caption, “Kuch kahaaniyann le jaati hai humein apnon ke kareeb! This festive season, brace yourselves for a rollercoaster ride of emotions”.

Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma’s performances in the film redefine familial bond, bringing raw emotion and intensity to the screen as per the teaser. Each dialogue cuts to the heart, adding a fresh narrative to family loyalty and the sacrifices made in the name of love and duty.

Anil Sharma, who returned to the fold in 2023 with his blockbuster ‘Gadar 2’ is known to tell the stories in an old school way but packaged in a new format.

‘Gadar 2’, which starred Sunny Deol and Utkarsh, collected Rs. 686 crore worldwide, out of which a huge chunk of its collections came from India where it collected Rs. 525.7 crore. The film breathed new life into the career of Sunny Deol, who will be next seen in ‘Lahore 1947’.

2023 proved to be great year for the Deols with the Dharmendra-starrer ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ turning into a superhit followed by Sunny’s ‘Gadar 2’ and Bobby Deol’s ‘Animal’.

Meanwhile, given Anil Sharma’s keen storytelling and this compelling cast, ‘Vanvaas’ goes beyond traditional drama to offer a deeply emotional journey through timeless themes. The film is produced, directed, and written by Anil Sharma, and is set for a worldwide release under Zee Studios on December 20, 2024.