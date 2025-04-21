Hyderabad: Vape Racket Busted in Nampally: School Kids Lured via WhatsApp, Deliveries via Uber & Rapido

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) in coordination with Hyderabad City Police has busted a racket involved in the illegal sale of banned e-cigarettes and vapes, particularly targeting school-going children and youth across Hyderabad and parts of Andhra Pradesh.

E-Cigarette Sales Near Educational Institutions Sparked Probe

The operation began when TGANB officials, during drug awareness campaigns in educational institutions, received alerts from teachers regarding suspicious sales of e-cigarettes and vapes near schools and colleges in the Abids area. Surveillance was promptly initiated around institutions including Little Flower School, St Mary’s Junior College, St George Grammar School, Rosary Convent High School, and Sujatha High School and Junior College.

Accused Used WhatsApp Group, Delivery Apps, and Hawala Network

Investigations revealed that brothers Sadiq Lalani and Anil Lalani, residents of Shakthi Sai Complex, Nampally, were running a widespread illegal e-cigarette business. The duo had created a WhatsApp group named “SID” with around 500 members to advertise and sell banned products. Payments were received via UPI, wallets, and bank transfers, often using accounts belonging to their family members and friends.

Suppliers Amit from New Delhi and Waseem from Mumbai were linked to the supply chain, while Hawala operators Mangi Ramji Goutham and C.R. Sharma facilitated transactions exceeding ₹50,000. For smaller consignments, normal banking channels were used. Deliveries were made using platforms like Rapido, Uber, and DTDC couriers.

Minors Identified, Parents to Receive Counselling

As many as 13 juveniles under the age of 18 were identified as customers, raising serious concerns about early drug exposure. Authorities have traced their phone numbers and local police will be visiting their homes to counsel parents and ensure preventive measures.

Sales Estimated at Over ₹1 Crore

Preliminary analysis of banking and courier records indicates that the racket facilitated illegal e-cigarette sales amounting to approximately ₹1 crore in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Over 400 users have been identified through transaction records and delivery data.

Legal Action Initiated

A case has been registered at Abids Police Station under Cr.No.98/2025, invoking Sections 7 read with 4 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (PEC) Act and Section 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act. The authorities have assured strict action against those involved and reiterated their commitment to protecting children and youth from such harmful activities.