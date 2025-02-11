India

Varanasi Transforms into ‘Mini Maha Kumbh’ as Thousands of Naga Sadhus Arrive Ahead of Maha Shivratri

The ancient city of Varanasi is experiencing a spiritual awakening as it prepares to host a large gathering of Naga Sadhus and saints ahead of Maha Shivratri.

Uma Devi11 February 2025 - 16:33
Varanasi Transforms into 'Mini Maha Kumbh' as Thousands of Naga Sadhus Arrive Ahead of Maha Shivratri
Varanasi Transforms into 'Mini Maha Kumbh' as Thousands of Naga Sadhus Arrive Ahead of Maha Shivratri

Varanasi: The ancient city of Varanasi is experiencing a spiritual awakening as it prepares to host a large gathering of Naga Sadhus and saints ahead of Maha Shivratri.

After their participation in the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, revered saints, particularly those from the Panchdashnam Juna Akhara, have arrived in the city, setting up vibrant camps along the ghats of the Ganga.

Arrival of Naga Sadhus and Their Spiritual Journey

The Juna Akhara, one of the most prominent monastic orders of Naga Sadhus, has pitched its tents at Hanuman Ghat in Varanasi, where the air is filled with chanting, drums, and sacred mantras. According to the sadhus, their ritual bath at the Kumbh is considered incomplete unless followed by a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. As a result, a massive influx of saints and devotees has descended upon Varanasi to complete this sacred journey.

Also Read: AI Writing Codes for Humanity in This Century, Time to Democratize Tech: PM Modi

Naga Babas Speak About Their Pilgrimage

“After the sacred dip in the Kumbh, it is essential for us to come to Baba Vishwanath to fulfill our spiritual vows,” shared Mahant Ujjaingiri, a prominent Naga Baba.

“Kashi is the city of Baba Vishwanath, and we will remain here until Holi, preparing ourselves for the grand procession on Maha Shivratri. Every Naga Sadhu, whether from Uttarakhand or Girnar, must participate in the Shiv Baraat and immerse themselves in the divine energy of this place,” he added.

Spiritual Preparations and Anticipation for Maha Shivratri

The atmosphere around the ghats is charged with energy as thousands of sadhus have erected their tents along the holy banks of the Ganga. As Maha Shivratri approaches, anticipation is building, with preparations underway for the grand royal bath that will take place in the presence of the saints, marking the spiritual peak of the occasion.

One Naga Sadhu shared, “Varanasi is a place unlike any other. It is ‘Moksha ka Dwar’ (gateway to liberation). We will be here until Holi, continuing our prayers and preparations for the grand Shivratri procession. No pilgrimage is complete without visiting Kashi Vishwanath. This is the heart of our faith.”

Significance of Maha Shivratri

Maha Shivratri, a Hindu festival celebrated annually in honor of the deity Shiva, is observed between February and March. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival falls on the fourteenth day of the first half of the lunar month of Phalguna.

Source
IANS
Tags
Uma Devi11 February 2025 - 16:33

Related Articles

AI Writing Codes for Humanity in This Century, Time to Democratize Tech: PM Modi

AI Writing Codes for Humanity in This Century, Time to Democratize Tech: PM Modi

11 February 2025 - 16:21
Avoid TDS on Bank FD Interest: Investment Tips for Senior Citizens

Avoid TDS on Bank FD Interest: Investment Tips for Senior Citizens

11 February 2025 - 14:53
104 Indians Deported by U.S. in Shackles, Sparks Outrage Ahead of Modi-Trump Talks

104 Indians Deported by U.S. in Shackles, Sparks Outrage Ahead of Modi-Trump Talks

10 February 2025 - 19:28
All 8 Stations in Prayagraj Area Fully Functional, Lakhs of Pilgrims Reach Home Safely Daily: Minister

All 8 Stations in Prayagraj Area Fully Functional, Lakhs of Pilgrims Reach Home Safely Daily: Minister

10 February 2025 - 18:34
Back to top button