Varanasi Transforms into ‘Mini Maha Kumbh’ as Thousands of Naga Sadhus Arrive Ahead of Maha Shivratri

Varanasi: The ancient city of Varanasi is experiencing a spiritual awakening as it prepares to host a large gathering of Naga Sadhus and saints ahead of Maha Shivratri.

After their participation in the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, revered saints, particularly those from the Panchdashnam Juna Akhara, have arrived in the city, setting up vibrant camps along the ghats of the Ganga.

Arrival of Naga Sadhus and Their Spiritual Journey

The Juna Akhara, one of the most prominent monastic orders of Naga Sadhus, has pitched its tents at Hanuman Ghat in Varanasi, where the air is filled with chanting, drums, and sacred mantras. According to the sadhus, their ritual bath at the Kumbh is considered incomplete unless followed by a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. As a result, a massive influx of saints and devotees has descended upon Varanasi to complete this sacred journey.

Naga Babas Speak About Their Pilgrimage

“After the sacred dip in the Kumbh, it is essential for us to come to Baba Vishwanath to fulfill our spiritual vows,” shared Mahant Ujjaingiri, a prominent Naga Baba.

“Kashi is the city of Baba Vishwanath, and we will remain here until Holi, preparing ourselves for the grand procession on Maha Shivratri. Every Naga Sadhu, whether from Uttarakhand or Girnar, must participate in the Shiv Baraat and immerse themselves in the divine energy of this place,” he added.

Spiritual Preparations and Anticipation for Maha Shivratri

The atmosphere around the ghats is charged with energy as thousands of sadhus have erected their tents along the holy banks of the Ganga. As Maha Shivratri approaches, anticipation is building, with preparations underway for the grand royal bath that will take place in the presence of the saints, marking the spiritual peak of the occasion.

One Naga Sadhu shared, “Varanasi is a place unlike any other. It is ‘Moksha ka Dwar’ (gateway to liberation). We will be here until Holi, continuing our prayers and preparations for the grand Shivratri procession. No pilgrimage is complete without visiting Kashi Vishwanath. This is the heart of our faith.”

Significance of Maha Shivratri

Maha Shivratri, a Hindu festival celebrated annually in honor of the deity Shiva, is observed between February and March. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival falls on the fourteenth day of the first half of the lunar month of Phalguna.