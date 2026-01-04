Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty & Sonu Nigam jam on ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’ with our Indian soldiers

Mumbai: Ever since the makers of “Border 2″ released the “Ghar Kab Aaoge” track from the film, it has been receiving a lot of love from music lovers.

Not just the common man, it seems like our Indian soldiers are also in awe of the patriotic number.

Recently, the leads of the forthcoming war drama, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and singer Sonu Nigam, who has lent his voice to the track, were seen jamming on the song with our Indian soldiers. One of the soldiers was seen playing the harmonium, while the other was on the dholak in the social media clip captioned “ghar”.

Earlier, Sonu Nigam stated that being a part of the patriotic number felt like homecoming to him.

The singer dropped the track on his official Instagram handle, dedicating “Ghar Kab Aaoge” to the brave soldiers and their families.

His heartfelt note on Insta read, “Some songs aren’t just melodies; they are emotions that belong to the soul of our nation. 🇮🇳 Being a part of this song for Border 2 felt like a beautiful homecoming. It is rare for an artist to relive such magic, and I feel truly blessed that this journey continues. This one is for our brave soldiers and the families waiting for them.”

The original track “Sandese Aate Hai” from the 1999 release “Border” was sung by Sonu Nigam and Roopkumar Rathod. Picturized on Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and Jackie Shroff, the song enjoys the lyrics provided by Javed Akhtar.

The original composition by Anu Malik has now been reimagined by Mithoon, with new lyrics contributed by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

Directed by Anurag Singh and backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, “Border 2” is slated to reach the cinema halls on January 23.