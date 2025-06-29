Varun Dhawan Breaks Silence on Media’s “Insensitive” Reporting After Shefali Jariwala’s Sudden Death

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has publicly criticized the media for its insensitive coverage following the untimely demise of actress Shefali Jariwala. The actor, who was last seen in Baby John, took to Instagram to share his disappointment over how some news outlets handled the tragedy.

In a heartfelt note posted on his Instagram Stories, Varun wrote:

“Again, one more passing of a soul being insensitively covered by the media. I just don’t understand why u have to cover someone’s grief… My request to my friends in the media — this isn’t the way someone would want their final journey covered.”

Shefali Jariwala’s Sudden Death and Ongoing Investigation

Actress Shefali Jariwala, popularly known for her appearance in the music video Kaanta Laga, reportedly passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Friday, June 28. She was rushed to a hospital in Andheri, Mumbai, by her husband Parag Tyagi, but was declared dead on arrival.

Initial reports suggest that Shefali had been undergoing anti-aging treatments and had also observed a fast for a religious ritual on the same day. The combination may have contributed to her cardiac arrest, according to sources close to the investigation.

Authorities have ruled out foul play for now. Mumbai Police have recorded statements from eight individuals, including family members, domestic staff, and the attending doctor at Bellevue Hospital.

A Call for Responsible Journalism

Varun Dhawan’s remarks have sparked a wider conversation on ethical journalism and respect for privacy during moments of grief. Several netizens and celebrities have echoed his sentiments, urging the media to maintain compassion and dignity when reporting on such incidents.