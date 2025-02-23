Varun Dhawan Enjoys India-Pakistan Cricket Match with Daughter Lara in Dubai

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who was recently seen in Baby John, is making the most of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. The actor was spotted enjoying the high-voltage India vs Pakistan match at Dubai International Stadium with his daughter, Lara.

On Sunday, Varun shared a heartwarming picture on his Instagram, showing himself and his daughter Lara sitting comfortably on a couch in front of their television, with the match in full swing. Their pet dog, Joey, also made a cute appearance in the frame.

In the caption, the actor reflected on his childhood memories watching the match with his own father, writing, “#indiavspakistan I used to watch with my dad now she’s cheering for #teamindia with me.”

As the game continues, Pakistan’s cricket team, led by Mohammad Rizwan, has scored 159 runs with four wickets down. Hardik Pandya has contributed two wickets, while Axar Patel claimed one and another wicket was secured via a run-out.

Varun Dhawan’s Thoughts on Bollywood’s Changing Dynamics

In addition to his family outing, Varun Dhawan recently shared his thoughts on the evolving dynamics of the Bollywood film industry. On The Ranveer Show podcast, the actor highlighted the need for voices from across India to be part of Bollywood’s creative processes.

He emphasized that Bollywood is currently influenced by a Mumbai-centric perspective and expressed the need for greater representation from tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Varun believes that these voices are essential for bringing depth and diversity to storytelling.

He also spoke about the challenges faced by newcomers in the industry today. “It used to happen earlier, but now it’s become more difficult to enter. You are left thinking whether you should enter Bollywood or become an influencer, direct shorts, or focus on OTT platforms,” Varun shared.

Varun further pointed out that individuals in positions of power within the industry must adapt to changing times. If they are unwilling to do so, they should be open to letting go of some control for the collective good of the industry.

