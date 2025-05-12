Varun Dhawan pays an emotional tribute to the martyrs of Operation Sindoor

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan paid a heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of Operation Sindoor. Taking to his Instagram stories, the ‘Badlapur’ actor expressed his gratitude and respect, writing, “We are here only because of u.”

Honoring the Bravehearts

Varun Dhawan shared photos of the brave soldiers who lost their lives during Operation Sindoor. The martyrs included:

Jawan Murali Naik

BSF SI Md Imteyaz

Gunner Dinesh Sharma

Sepoy Sachin Yadav

Airman Kamal Kamboj

Sepoy Amit Chaudhary

IAF Sergeant Surendra Mogra

Sepoy Suraj Yadav

The Indian Armed Forces had earlier paid their respects, with a statement that read: “I pay my solemn homage to my five fallen colleagues and brothers from the armed forces and civilians who have tragically lost their lives in Operation Sindoor.”

Varun Dhawan’s Upcoming Film: “Border 2”

On the professional front, reports suggest that Varun Dhawan will play the role of Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, a Param Vir Chakra awardee, in the upcoming film Border 2. Major Dahiya displayed remarkable courage during the Indo-Pak war in 1971. However, no official confirmation about the film has been made yet.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is expected to be inspired by the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan. The film will star Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in key roles.

Varun Dhawan’s Busy Schedule

Currently, Varun is also filming for his father David Dhawan’s upcoming project Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Produced by Ramesh Taurani under the TIPS banner, the film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday, Pooja Hegde, and others.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is inspired by the song of the same name from David Dhawan’s 1999 film Biwi No 1, which featured Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen.

Additionally, Varun is set to reunite with his Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan. The movie will also feature Sanya Malhotra, Abhinav Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha.

A Tribute to the Fallen Heroes

Varun Dhawan’s tribute to the martyrs of Operation Sindoor serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the brave soldiers who protect the nation. His emotional message reflects the deep respect and gratitude he feels for their service.