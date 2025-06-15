Varun Dhawan Pens Emotional Father’s Day Note: “Hope My Kid Finds Me as Cool as I Find You”

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan, who recently embraced fatherhood, shared a heartfelt tribute to his father David Dhawan on the occasion of Father’s Day 2025. The “Bhediya” actor posted a series of nostalgic pictures with his filmmaker father along with a touching note that expressed gratitude, admiration, and love.

“You Taught Me Everything”: Varun’s Tribute to David Dhawan

In his Instagram post, Varun wrote:

“Happy Father’s Day to all the new dads in town and to my dad who literally taught me everything. Pa, I value all our conversations, laughs, arguments, and cricket talks. I’m so happy to be able to get the opportunity to work with you again. I’m still a work in progress but I hope when I’m your age, my kid finds me as cool as I find you.” Also Read: Kajol Remembers Her Late Father Shomu Mukherjee with a Heartfelt Father’s Day Note

The actor recently welcomed his baby daughter, Lara, with wife Natasha Dalal on June 3, 2024, making this his first Father’s Day as a parent.

Throwback Memories & Adorable Glimpse of Baby Lara

Varun’s post also featured an adorable glimpse of his newborn daughter, sending fans into an emotional frenzy. While the couple has remained private about their baby’s face, the image hinted at precious father-daughter bonding moments.

Back on Set with Dad David Dhawan

Adding to the celebration, Varun revealed his excitement about working with his father once again. The duo has joined hands for an upcoming romantic comedy titled “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai”, a nostalgic throwback to 90s rom-coms.

All About “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai”

Director : David Dhawan

: David Dhawan Lead Cast : Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy

: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy Supporting Cast : Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Maniesh Paul, Sreeleela, Rohit Saraf, and others

: Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Maniesh Paul, Sreeleela, Rohit Saraf, and others Produced by: Ramesh Taurani (TIPS Films)

The film title reportedly draws inspiration from the song “Ishq Sona Hai” from David Dhawan’s 1999 hit “Biwi No.1”.

Upcoming Projects in Varun’s Line-Up

Apart from his collaboration with his father, Varun Dhawan will also star in “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”, directed by Shashank Khaitan and co-starring Janhvi Kapoor.