Varun Dhawan Suffers a ‘Work Injury’, Asks ‘How Long Does It Take to Heal?’

Mumbai: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who is currently in Rishikesh shooting for his upcoming film, has injured his finger and is seeking advice on how long it takes for the injury to heal.

Varun Shares His Injury on Instagram

The actor took to Instagram stories to share a photo of himself applying cold compression to his pinky finger by placing it in a bowl of ice. Along with the picture, he wrote: “How long does it take to heal ur finger? (sic.)” However, Varun did not provide any details about how he sustained the injury.

Shooting for “Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai”

Varun is currently in Rishikesh filming for his upcoming project Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, alongside co-star Pooja Hegde. They began shooting on March 22, 2025.

In a joint post on Instagram, Varun and Pooja shared several glimpses from their shoot, including a video of them performing the Ganga Aarti and pictures of them watering a plant and Varun speaking into a mic. They captioned the post: “A great beginning to our schedule in Rishikesh… Blessed #HainJawaniTohIshqHonaHain.”

About “Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai”

While specific details about the story of the film are not yet revealed, Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is expected to be inspired by the charm of classic 90s rom-coms. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, Kubbra Sait, Maniesh Paul, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela.

Varun’s Other Projects

Varun Dhawan is also set to star in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is working on the film Retro.

The actor’s fans are eagerly awaiting updates about his injury, hoping for a quick recovery as he continues with his busy schedule.