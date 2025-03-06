Varun Dhawan’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish for His ‘Tulsi’ Janhvi Kapoor Melts Hearts!

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 27th birthday, and social media is flooded with warm wishes from her industry friends and fans.

Among the many greetings, her ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ co-star Varun Dhawan penned a special message that has caught everyone’s attention.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a heartwarming picture of himself and Janhvi from the sets of their upcoming film. Alongside the adorable image, he wrote, “Happy birthday Tulsi ❤️ Love, Sunny.”

The picture showcases the duo sharing an intense yet sweet moment on a balcony with a breathtaking cityscape in the background, adding to the excitement surrounding their much-anticipated romantic comedy.

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan Reunite for ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, who previously starred together in the 2023 film ‘Bawaal’, are set to enthrall audiences once again with their on-screen chemistry in ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’.

The film, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is being produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Apart from Varun and Janhvi in lead roles, the film boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Abhinav Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha in pivotal roles.

Initially slated for a April 18, 2025 release, reports suggest that the shoot schedule has now been extended until March 2025. As a result, the film is expected to hit theaters in the second half of 2025.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Birthday Celebrations: Industry Friends Shower Love

Janhvi Kapoor’s 27th birthday turned extra special as her co-stars and friends from the film industry took to social media to wish her.

One of the sweetest surprises came from her ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ co-star Rohit Saraf, who gifted her a customized dog-themed birthday cake. Sharing a glimpse of the cake, Rohit wrote, “Happy Birthday, JK!” To which Janhvi responded with excitement, “Omg @rohitsaraf love u.”

Rohit later re-shared Janhvi’s Instagram story, adding, “Happy Birthday, JK! Can’t wait to trouble u again, love u.”

Several other Bollywood celebrities, including Rakul Preet Singh and Nimrat Kaur, also extended their heartfelt birthday wishes to the actress, making her day even more special.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Upcoming Projects in 2025

Apart from ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’, Janhvi Kapoor has an exciting lineup of projects in 2025. She will be seen in multiple films across different genres, including high-octane action, romance, and drama.

Her dedication to experimenting with diverse roles has made her one of the most promising young actresses in Bollywood today.

As fans eagerly await her upcoming releases, Janhvi Kapoor continues to make headlines not only for her acting prowess but also for her strong social media presence and charming personality.