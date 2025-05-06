Varun Tej – Lavanya Tripathi Announce Pregnancy with Heartwarming Photo!

Hyderabad: The Mega family has just shared a delightful update! Tollywood actor Varun Tej and his wife Lavanya Tripathi are expecting their first child. The couple took to Instagram to make the official announcement, saying they are all set to take on the most joyful responsibility of their lives.

“Excited to Embrace Parenthood,” Says Varun Tej

Varun Tej shared a heartfelt post that read, “We’re soon going to embrace the most beautiful chapter of our lives. Excited to share that we’re expecting!” The announcement was accompanied by an adorable photo that left fans swooning over the couple’s happiness.

Congratulations Pour In from Fans and Celebrities

As soon as the news broke, fans and fellow celebrities flooded social media with congratulatory messages. Fans are calling it a “Mega Heir on the Way” and celebrating the addition to the prestigious Mega family.

The Tollywood industry has also joined in the celebrations, with actors, directors, and friends sending their love and best wishes to the glowing couple.

A New Chapter for Varun Tej and Lavanya

Varun Tej, a prominent actor from the Mega family, and Lavanya Tripathi tied the knot in November 2023. Their wedding was a grand affair attended by major Tollywood stars. Now, the couple is preparing to welcome a new member into their family, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled.

Stay tuned for more updates as the Mega family gears up for this joyful new chapter.