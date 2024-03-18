Vaughan believes 2024 could be the year for RCB “double celebration”

Sports

Following Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) maiden title win in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) final, former England captain Michael Vaughan voiced his belief that 2024 could be the year for a double celebration for the franchise.

New Delhi: Following Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) maiden title win in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) final, former England captain Michael Vaughan voiced his belief that 2024 could be the year for a double celebration for the franchise.

Spinners Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Molineux, and Asha Sobhana took nine wickets between themselves while Ellyse Perry showed calmness with an unbeaten 35 to help Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) win the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 title with an eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Sunday breaking a 16-year drought.

Vaughan took to X to congratulate the team and went on to share his interesting prediction ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 season.

“Fantastic tournament .. Well deserved win for RCB !! Now can the Men do the double !!! This could be the year” said Vaughan on X.

The Faf du Plessis-led men’s side will be starting their IPL 2024 campaign against defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 22 at Chennai.

The RCB men’s team will be playing a total of 5 matches during the initial phase of the IPL 2024 season.

