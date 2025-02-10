Vazquez Injury Adds to Madrid’s Defensive Woes Ahead of Man City Tie

Madrid: Real Madrid’s defensive crisis deepened ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League play-off first-leg tie against Manchester City, with the confirmation that right-back Lucas Vazquez will be out for three weeks due to a muscle injury.

Vazquez sustained the injury during his side’s 1-1 draw at home to Atletico Madrid on Saturday night, which leaves the team one point ahead of their neighbors at the top of La Liga.

“Following tests carried out on Lucas Vazquez, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in his left hamstring, meaning he will not be in the squad to travel to Manchester. His recovery will be assessed,” the club said in a statement.

A String of Defensive Injuries

The right-back’s injury comes at a particularly challenging time for the club. Dani Carvajal is already out for the season, while central defenders Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba will also miss the play-off. Additionally, long-term injury absentee Eder Militao continues to be sidelined.

Madrid’s Preparations for the Manchester Tie

Real Madrid will travel to Manchester on Monday ahead of the first leg on Tuesday, a match that will determine who advances to the last sixteen of the Champions League.

In their recovery session following the derby, the starting XI used the indoor facilities, while the rest of the squad began in the gym before heading onto the pitch for rondos and possession drills.

Real Madrid Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, and Sergio Mestre.

Defenders: Vallejo, Fran García, Mendy, Jacobo, Asencio, and Lorenzo.

Midfielders: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Modric, Tchouameni, Arda Güler, Ceballos, and Chema.

Forwards: Vini Jr., Mbappe, Rodrygo, Endrick, Brahim, and Gonzalo.