VC Sajjanar Warns Parents: Stop Overindulgence, What Are You Teaching Your Children?

Hyderabad: A recent video showing a young child driving a jeep has gone viral on social media, prompting serious concerns about road safety and parental negligence. The video, which surfaced on Saturday, was shared by TSRTC MD and VC Sajjanar on the platform X (formerly Twitter), raising questions about the dangerous trend of allowing minors to operate vehicles.

Parental Pride or Legal Negligence?

While some parents take pride in their children handling large vehicles, they often overlook the legal and safety implications. According to the Motor Vehicles Act, it is a criminal offense to allow minors to drive, regardless of their perceived skill level. The law emphasizes that minors lack the maturity and legal eligibility required to operate motor vehicles.

VC Sajjanar Issues Strong Statement

Sharing the video, VC Sajjanar wrote, “Parents’ overindulgence doesn’t help children. By encouraging such risky behavior from a young age, what are you really teaching them? If a mishap occurs, who will take responsibility?”

His tweet has sparked widespread discussions online, with several users calling for strict action against the parents involved.

Netizens React Strongly

Social media users have condemned the growing trend of allowing minors to perform dangerous stunts or drive vehicles for social media popularity. One user commented, “This is becoming a fad! Letting children do risky things just for online attention is reckless. Prevention is better than regret.”

Others demanded legal action against the parents. Many suggested arresting them for endangering public safety and even tagged Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand, urging a 24-hour jail term to set an example.

Call for Counseling and Legal Enforcement

Several netizens have also urged authorities to provide counseling to such families and enforce existing laws strictly to prevent further incidents. The consensus among users and officials alike is clear: children must engage in age-appropriate activities, and parents must be held accountable for violations of the law.