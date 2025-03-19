Veera Dheera Sooran Director is a Martin Scorsese Fan, Says S J Suryah

Chennai: Actor S J Suryah, who plays the antagonist in Veera Dheera Sooran, recently revealed that the film’s director, S U Arun Kumar, is a huge fan of legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese. According to Suryah, this admiration is reflected in the way the film has been crafted.

In an interview ahead of the film’s release on March 27, S J Suryah shared,

“S U Arun Kumar is a Martin Scorsese fan. That will be evident in his treatment of the story. He believes that everything about the story must be natural and realistic. That was a good takeaway for me from the film.”

Arun Kumar on Working with Big Stars

Despite directing a film with a stellar cast, S U Arun Kumar stated that he never felt any pressure. Instead, he described his experience as collaborative and fulfilling.

“As far as Veera Dheera Sooran is concerned, I have the feeling of having worked with some very good people. It was a very democratic space. All I needed to do was just tell them what I wanted. I usually don’t act. I like to extract from the artistes,” he explained.

The director further added,

“Irrespective of whoever the actor was, they would ask me, ‘Arun, is this okay?’ or ‘Sir, what should I do?’ I never had the feeling that I was doing a big movie with big stars.”

A Unique Release Strategy

Veera Dheera Sooran, which boasts an ensemble cast including Chiyaan Vikram, S J Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Dushara Vijayan, has an unusual release plan—its second part will hit screens first on March 27, 2024.

Technical Brilliance Behind the Film

The film features top-notch technical expertise:

Cinematography: Theni Eswar

Theni Eswar Music: G.V. Prakash Kumar

G.V. Prakash Kumar Editing: G.K. Prasanna

G.K. Prasanna Art Direction: C.S. Balachandar

C.S. Balachandar Production: Riya Shibu of HR Pictures

Described as an edge-of-the-seat action thriller, Veera Dheera Sooran is one of the most awaited releases of the year.