An unfortunate incident occurred in the Rachakonda Commissionerate’s Adibatla Police limits where a group claiming to be cow vigilantes stopped a vehicle transporting a large milk-producing buffalo. The animal had been legally purchased from the market and was accompanied by a government-certified veterinary health certificate and an official market receipt.

Despite all valid documentation, the group intercepted the vehicle, allegedly assaulted the individuals involved, and caused injuries in a disturbing act of violence and provocation.

Asaduddin Owaisi Intervenes, Calls for Strict Legal Action

Upon receiving information about the incident, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM President, Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, immediately contacted the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and expressed serious concern over the growing trend of mob aggression. He directed the police to take strict and immediate legal action against those involved in such unlawful acts under the pretext of cow protection.

Akbaruddin Owaisi Sends Party Leaders to Police Station

Following the directive of the party president, AIMIM Floor Leader and Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi deputed MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig Quadri to visit Adibatla Police Station late at night at around 11:00 PM. There, he met with Additional DCP Koteshwar Rao and Circle Inspector S. Raghavender Reddy and submitted a formal complaint demanding action.

By around 2:30 AM, a case was registered against the attackers.

Hyderabad: Vehicle Carrying Buffalo Attacked in Adibatla, Case Registered After AIMIM Intervention#AIMIM #Adibatla pic.twitter.com/8P03FVyZy1 — Munsif News 24×7 (@MunsifNews24x7) June 2, 2025

AIMIM Corporators and Cadre Present at Police Station

The party’s corporators Zafar Khan and Hussaini Pasha, along with several senior AIMIM leaders and functionaries, were also present at the police station to support the victim and ensure legal steps were taken.

Detailed Report to Be Submitted to Party President

A complete report detailing the incident, the legal documents involved, the attack, and the police response will be submitted to Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi for further action and follow-up. The party has reiterated its firm stand against mob violence and unlawful harassment of citizens engaging in legal trade.