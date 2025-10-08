Vehicle Checks Intensified in Hyderabad Following Jubilee Hills Bypoll Notification

Hyderabad: With the Jubilee Hills by-election notification officially released, election authorities in Hyderabad have tightened surveillance across key parts of the city. As the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect, special teams have begun conducting thorough vehicle checks to ensure compliance with election guidelines.

On Wednesday, officials were seen carrying out intensive inspections near Yousufguda Basti, stopping vehicles and verifying documents as part of measures to curb the movement of unaccounted money, liquor, or campaign materials. The enforcement teams have also been instructed to maintain transparency and prevent any form of malpractice during the election period.

The Jubilee Hills bypoll has drawn significant attention from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as political parties gear up for a crucial contest. While party leaders are busy finalizing candidates and formulating campaign strategies, the Election Commission and local administration are focused on ensuring the polling process remains free, fair, and peaceful.

Officials stated that similar checks would continue across all sensitive locations in Hyderabad to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.