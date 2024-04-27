Vemuri Sudhakar Memorial Open Badminton Tournament 2024 Concludes with Thrilling Matches

Hyderabad: The Vemuri Sudhakar Memorial Open Badminton Tournament 2024, held at the Jwala Gutta Academy in Moinabad from April 23rd to 25th, witnessed intense competition and outstanding performances from young badminton talents across various age categories.

The tournament, dedicated to the memory of the late Vemuri Sudhakar, attracted players from different academies, showcasing their skills and determination on the court.

In the Boys’ Singles Under 13 category, the semi-finals saw Krishav.P from PGBA defeating Bhavesh Reddy.A also from PGBA with a score of 21-19, 21-10. Srichethan Shourya Samala from WGL emerged victorious over Voja Charan Hrishikes Viraat and Karthikeya B.A with a close-fought match ending 21-14, 19-21, 21-10. In the final showdown, Srichethan Shourya Samala clinched the title by defeating Krishav.P with a score of 21-19, 19-21, 21-11.

In the Girls’ Singles Under 13 category, Hamsini from BBBA showcased her prowess by defeating Manaswi Suragani from GARUDA in the semi-finals with a score of 21-11, 21-13. The final match witnessed a dominant performance from Hamsini as she secured victory over Vrunda Ramesh Vemula from ASIAN with a score of 21-13, 21-8.

The tournament also featured doubles matches, with Chinmay Wankhede and Krishav.P from PGBA emerging victorious in the Boys’ Doubles Under 13 category. They defeated Ramakrishna Sikaram from IBA and Srichethan Shourya Samala from WGL in a thrilling final match with a score of 13-21, 21-16, 21-13.

Similarly, in the Girls’ Doubles Under 15 category, Hanumaiahgari Aaradhya Reddy and Hanumaiahgari Avni Reddy from BBBA claimed the title by defeating Allam Bala Manvitha Reddy from HGBA and Amrita Rao Chepyala from VBA with a score of 21-19, 24-22.

The mixed doubles matches in the Under 17 category witnessed intense battles, with Dev Bargali and Agrima Dobhal from JGAE emerging victorious in the final match against V Raja Raman and Madugula Poojitha from GWMC Warangal with a score of 21-10, 21-9.

The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony graced by esteemed guests including S.M. Arif, Padma Shri & Dronacharya Awardee, Miss Sindhu Vemuri, daughter of Late Vemuri Sudhakar, Mr. Uday Singh, Director of Sujatha School, Mr. Vishal, Director of Hundred Brand, Sri Kailash Charan from Srinath Jewelers, and Sri Gutta Kranti, Organising Secretary of the tournament, along with all the winners.

The tournament offered a total prize money of 7 lakhs rupees, with winners receiving 25 thousand rupees each and runners-up receiving 13 thousand rupees each, demonstrating the commitment to promoting and nurturing young badminton talents.