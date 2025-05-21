Verification of New Ration Card Applications to Begin from this Month

The number of people applying for new ration cards has been steadily rising, creating a backlog in processing. Applicants are growing anxious, frequently visiting circle offices to inquire about the status of their cards. However, officials say the verification process has not yet begun.

Verification to Commence in First Week of June

A senior Civil Supplies Department official confirmed that scrutiny of ration card applications is scheduled to start in the first week of June. The massive influx—about 4 lakh new applications—has overwhelmed the system. Adding to the challenge is the lack of sufficient staff to carry out verification and field inspections.

Over 6 Lakh Existing Cards Across the City

Currently, there are 6,39,451 active ration cards across nine municipal circles. The high volume of new applications, along with instances of multiple applications from the same individuals, has slowed down the process.

Request for Additional Manpower Submitted

Officials from the Civil Supplies Department have approached the Revenue and other departments, requesting temporary deputation of staff to aid in verification. Additional personnel are expected to be assigned by the end of this month.

Household-Level Inspections to Follow Staff Allocation

Once extra staff is made available, house-to-house inspections will begin. Only after confirming the eligibility of applicants will the new ration cards be issued.

Meanwhile, the process of adding new family members to existing ration cards and removing names of deceased or ineligible individuals is already underway.

No Deadline for Ration Card Applications

Authorities clarified that there is no fixed deadline for submitting new ration card applications. The process will remain open and continuous, allowing eligible individuals to apply at any time.