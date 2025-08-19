Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall likely in Telangana in next 24 hrs: Met Centre

Hyderabad: The Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, on Tuesday issued a red alert stating that very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district of Telangana during the next 24 hours.

In its daily weather report, the Met Office said heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in the Adilabad and Mancherial districts during the same period. Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places in Nirmal, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, and Kamareddy districts.

On Wednesday, similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mahabubabad districts. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at many places across Telangana during the next seven days.

The report further said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places in the state during the next five days. The Southwest Monsoon has been active over Telangana.

During the last 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places in Mulugu and Kumaram Bheem districts, while heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Adilabad, Kamareddy, and Mancherial districts. Rainfall occurred at most places across the state.

The highest rainfall (in cm) recorded was: Eturnagaram (Mulugu) 17, Venkatapuram (Mulugu) 15, Wankdi (Kumaram Bheem) 12, Tadwai Mlg (Mulugu) 11, Mancherial (Mancherial) 10, Adilabad (Adilabad) 9, Kerameri (Kumaram Bheem) 8, Bhiknur (Kamareddy) 8, Perur (Mulugu) 7, Manuguru (Bhadradri Kothagudem) 6, Belampalle (Mancherial) 6, Utnur (Adilabad) 6, Bhupalpalle (Jayashankar Bhupalpally) 6, Aswapuram (Bhadradri Kothagudem) 6, Sarangapur (Jagtial) 6, Sirpur (T) (Kumaram Bheem) 6.

Other notable rainfall figures include: Velagatoor (Jagtial) 5, Narsapur (Medak) 5, Bejjur (Kumaram Bheem) 5, Boath (Adilabad) 5, Kasipet (Mancherial) 5, Kagaznagar (Kumaram Bheem) 5, Papannapet (Medak) 5, Pinapaka (Bhadradri Kothagudem) 5, Dharmapuri (Jagtial) 5, Jainoor (Kumaram Bheem) 5, Asifabad (Kumaram Bheem) 5, Hathnoora (Sangareddy) 5, Mutharam Mahadevpur (Jayashankar Bhupalpally) 5, Luxettipet (Mancherial) 5, and Kataram (Jayashankar Bhupalpally) 5, the report added.