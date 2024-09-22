Delhi: VHP meet at Tirupati set to discuss laddu row Tirupati, Sep 22 (IANS) The ongoing row over the alleged presence of animal fat in Tirupati laddu and the demand to free Hindu temples from government control are among the key issues to be discussed at the meeting of Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s apex decision-making body in this temple town on Monday.

The day-long meeting of Kendriya Margadarshak Mandal will also discuss the issue of religious conversions. The VHP is likely to demand the BJP-led government at the Centre to take measures to free Hindu temples from government control.

VHP Secretary General Bajrang Bagra said the meeting will discuss the issue of alleged adulteration of ghee used for making laddu prasadam at Sri Balaji temple. He said the reports about the adulteration have caused concern to the entire Hindu society.

“The issue will definitely be discussed. The meeting is likely to chalk out an action plan on the issue under the leadership of sants,” he said. Kendiriya Margadarshak Mandal meets twice a year. He said this year the VHP decided to hold regional meetings.

The first such meetings for the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are scheduled here on Monday. Religious leaders from the Telugu states who are members of Kendiriya Margadarshak Mandal will attend the meeting.

Bajrang Bagra said various challenges faced by Hindu society and solutions thereof would be discussed at the meeting. It is likely to take decisions on the role of sants in finding solutions to the challenges. Bajrang Bagra and some key functionaries of the VHP are also likely to attend the meeting along with members of Kendiriya Margadarshak Mandal from the region.

VHP has long been demanding that Hindu temples should be freed from government control. The meeting will discuss the issue in detail. It is likely to pass a resolution to once again put forward its demand. It may urge the government to initiate steps in this direction.

VHP leaders say more than four lakh temples are currently under government control across the country. –IANS ms/dan