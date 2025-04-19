VHP Stages Nationwide Protests Over Murshidabad Violence, Demands President’s Rule in Bengal

New Delhi/Kolkata: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday launched nationwide protests condemning the recent communal violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal, demanding the immediate imposition of President’s Rule in the state. The protests erupted in several parts of the country including Delhi, Noida, and Murshidabad itself.

VHP leaders alleged a complete breakdown of law and order in West Bengal under the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government, following violent clashes that claimed at least three lives last week. The unrest is believed to have been triggered by controversial amendments to the Waqf law.

Protests Across India, Call for Central Intervention

In Delhi’s Nangloi Chowk, VHP general secretary Bajrang Bagda led a protest and accused the state government of orchestrating the violence. He also alleged that the police blocked teams from the National Human Rights Commission and the National Commission for Women from interacting with victims in Murshidabad.

“President’s Rule is the only solution to ensure the safety of Hindus in Bengal. The Trinamool government has failed due to its politics of appeasement,” Bagda said.

A separate rally in Noida was led by VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal, who demanded border fencing, identification and removal of Bangladeshi-Rohingya infiltrators, and a high-level probe into Waqf properties allegedly acquired through land grabbing.

Allegations of Targeted Violence

Bansal claimed that Hindus were being forced to flee Murshidabad, with nearly 500 families seeking refuge in a school in Malda. “Even a father and son were killed just for making idols,” he said, questioning the silence of the West Bengal Chief Minister over the violence.

A similar protest in Murshidabad demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) inquiry into the violence and accused the state police of siding with radical forces. VHP also announced that further protests will take place in Delhi and Punjab on Monday.