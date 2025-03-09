Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Admitted to AIIMS After Experiencing Chest Pain and Uneasiness

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi early on Sunday morning after experiencing uneasiness and chest pain.

According to reports from news agency PTI, the 73-year-old Vice President was brought to the hospital around 2:00 AM and admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU). He is currently under the care of Dr. Rajiv Narang, the Head of the Cardiology Department at AIIMS.

Sources close to the hospital have confirmed that Vice President Dhankhar is in stable condition. His health is being closely monitored by a team of doctors, and he remains under observation for further treatment.

Immediate Medical Attention Provided

After experiencing discomfort, Dhankhar was rushed to the hospital for immediate medical care. AIIMS staff took swift action, ensuring he received the necessary treatment in a timely manner.

Vice President Dhankhar’s Condition Remains Stable

As of now, the Vice President’s condition remains stable, with no further details regarding his treatment being disclosed at this time. Medical experts at AIIMS continue to observe his progress to ensure his health improves.

Public Concern and Well Wishes

Following the news of Dhankhar’s admission, messages of support and well-wishes have been pouring in from political leaders, government officials, and citizens alike. The nation is hopeful for his swift recovery and return to normal activities.

The office of the Vice President has not yet released an official statement regarding the incident, but sources confirm that he is receiving the best possible care from AIIMS’ medical team.

Stay tuned for further updates on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s health as the situation evolves.