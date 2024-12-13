Vice President, PM, Parliamentarians pay floral tributes to Parliament attack martyrs

Pan India

CISF personnel offered salute or 'salami' at the venue after a which a moment of silence was observed to mark the anniversary.

Abdul Wasi13 December 2024 - 10:24
New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, several Union ministers and MPs on Friday paid floral tributes to those who laid down their lives in the 2001 terror attack on Parliament 23 years ago.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Home Minister Amit Shah, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also paid tributes at an event organised outside the old Parliament building — Samvidhan Sadan.

Till last year, the CRPF used to offer ‘salami shastra’ (present arms).

Also Read | Prez Murmu pays tribute to martyrs of Parliament attack on 13th anniversary

The attack was carried out by five armed terrorists but personnel from Parliament Security Service, CRPF and Delhi Police foiled the attack as no terrorist was able to enter the building.

Several leaders were seen interacting with kin of those who were killed in the attack.

Six Delhi Police personnel, two Parliament Security Service personnel, a gardener and a TV video journalist were killed in the attack.

All five terrorists were gunned down in the forecourt of the then Parliament building.

