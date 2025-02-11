Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna Kidnap “Chhaava” Director Laxman Utekar for a Mini Photoshoot

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna are currently promoting their upcoming historical drama, Chhaava. Recently, the Animal actress shared some fun behind-the-scenes moments on her Instagram.

Fun Photoshoot with Director Laxman Utekar

The first photo posted by Rashmika shows her with co-star Vicky Kaushal and director Laxman Utekar. The fun snaps continued with adorable pictures of the Chhaava duo. Rashmika looked stunning in a yellow salwar kameez, while Vicky looked dashing in a white pant and shirt, paired with a black blazer.

Rashmika captioned the post, “Laxman sir is so busy with all the editing and serious film work, so Vicky and I thought we’d kidnap him and do a mini photoshoot. After that, we ended up doing our lil shoot to tell you guys that—‘Chhaava is coming out in 3 days, and we are so so excitedddd!’”

Promotional Tour at Golden Temple

As part of their promotional tour, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna recently offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Rashmika looked graceful in a pink salwar kameez with golden embellishments, while Vicky wore a white kurta and pajama.

Vicky Kaushal shared his experience at the Golden Temple, writing on Instagram, “There’s something about #SriHarmandirSahib! The peace, the divinity, the power of prayer. As we bring Chhaava to the world, I hope it reflects even a fraction of the strength and devotion this sacred place inspires. Rabb meher bakshe. Satnam Waheguru.”

He also shared a few snippets from his visit, showcasing the peaceful and spiritual atmosphere.

Vicky Kaushal Visits Shri Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga

To kick off the Chhaava promotions, Vicky Kaushal also visited Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s city and offered prayers at the Shri Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

About the Film Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays Maharani Yesubai in the film. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is a cinematic adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The film, produced by Maddock Films, is set to hit theaters on February 14, 2025.