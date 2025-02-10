Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna Seek Blessings at the Golden Temple During “Chhaava” Promotions

Mumbai: Actors Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar as part of their promotional tour for their upcoming film, Chhaava. The duo sought blessings at the revered religious site before diving into the promotions of the movie.

Rashmika looked graceful in a pink salwar kameez with golden embellishments, while Vicky donned a traditional white kurta and pajama.

Vicky Kaushal Reflects on His Golden Temple Experience

Vicky Kaushal shared his heartfelt experience of visiting the Golden Temple on Instagram, where he penned a thoughtful message:

“There’s something about #SriHarmandirSahib! The peace, the divinity, the power of prayer. As we bring #Chhaava to the world, I hope it reflects even a fraction of the strength and devotion this sacred place inspires. Rabb meher bakshe. Satnam Waheguru.”

Along with the note, Vicky also shared glimpses of his visit to the temple.

Rashmika Mandanna Shares Her Amritsar Visit on Instagram

Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram stories to share a picture with Vicky Kaushal, posing in front of an aircraft as they landed in Amritsar.

She captioned the post, “Amritsar… Ki Haal aaaa!!!”. Rashmika was seen in a cream T-shirt and baggy blue denim, while Vicky sported a black sweatshirt, sweatpants, and a matching cap. Vicky shared a similar post on his account.

Vicky Kaushal Kicks Off “Chhaava” Promotions with a Visit to Lord Shiva’s Temple

Before arriving in Amritsar, Vicky Kaushal began his promotional tour in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s city, where he offered prayers at the Shri Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

About “Chhaava”

Chhaava is a period drama helmed by Laxman Utekar, adapted from the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The film stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai. The film, produced under the banner of Maddock Films, is set to release on February 14, 2025.