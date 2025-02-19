Vicky Kaushal Pays Respect at Raigad Fort on Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal, known for his stellar portrayal of historical figures, has been receiving immense praise for his role as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the much-anticipated historical action drama, Chhaava.

Recently, the actor marked a significant occasion by paying his maiden visit to the iconic Raigad Fort on the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Vicky Kaushal’s First Visit to Raigad Fort

Sharing glimpses of his visit, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to pay his respects at the fort. He captioned the post, “Today on the occasion of #ChhatrapatiShivajiJayanti, I had the good fortune of paying my respects at #RaigadFort. It was my first time here and there couldn’t have been a better time to come and take blessings from Maharaj.”

He continued, “Wishing you all a heartfelt Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti! Hail Jijau, Hail Shivray, Hail Shambhu!” Vicky was accompanied by Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare during his visit to the fort, which historically served as the capital of the Maratha empire in the Raigad district.

Alia Bhatt Praises Vicky Kaushal’s Performance in Chhaava

Following his tribute to the Maratha king, Vicky Kaushal’s performance in Chhaava has also been making waves. Recently, Alia Bhatt expressed her admiration for Vicky’s portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The actress shared a photo of Vicky from the movie on her Instagram stories, stating, “Vicky Kaushal! What are you???? Cannot get over your performance in Chhaava! @vickykaushal.”

Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt had previously shared the screen in Meghna Gulzar’s 2018 spy thriller Raazi, and their camaraderie continues to be celebrated by fans.

About Chhaava and Vicky Kaushal’s Role

Released on February 14, 2025, Chhaava sees Vicky Kaushal playing the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Rashmika Mandanna portraying Maharani Yesubai. The film also features Akshaye Khanna as the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Aurangzeb’s daughter.

Produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava is a cinematic adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The music for the drama, composed by A. R. Rahman, has also garnered significant appreciation from audiences and music lovers.

Vicky Kaushal’s homage at Raigad Fort on Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti and his stellar portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava are continuing to make headlines. With praise from co-stars and fans alike, Kaushal’s contribution to the film industry as well as his dedication to respecting historical figures is leaving a lasting impression.