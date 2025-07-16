Vicky Kaushal treats with candid pictures of wife Katrina Kaif as he wishes her ‘Happy Birthday’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal took to social media to share a series of candid and heartwarming pictures of his wife Katrina Kaif on the occasion of her 42nd birthday, delighting fans across the internet.

Katrina Kaif Glows in Goofy and Glamorous Birthday Clicks

In the first image, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress is seen giving a goofy and playful expression while standing in a narrow corridor. The next picture captures a tender moment, where Vicky hugs Katrina, while she looks straight into the lens, radiating warmth.

Another snapshot shows the couple enjoying a quiet moment together during a beautiful sunset, showcasing their undeniable chemistry. In the final image, Katrina stuns in a sans-makeup look, posing on a beach in a white shirt — a picture that has been winning hearts online.

The Chhaava actor captioned the post with a sweet note:

“Hello Birthday Girl! I LOVE U.”

A Love Story That Started on “Koffee With Karan”

The couple’s romance has been nothing short of a fairytale. It all began in 2019, when Katrina Kaif mentioned on “Koffee With Karan” that she would love to be paired with Vicky Kaushal on screen.

Later, when Vicky appeared on the same show with Ayushmann Khurrana, host Karan Johar informed him of Katrina’s interest. Vicky responded in a hilarious way by pretending to faint, winning over both the audience and Katrina herself.

The Iconic Award Show Proposal That Won Everyone Over

Their playful flirting continued at an award show where Vicky cheekily asked Katrina on stage:

“Why don’t you find a nice boy like Vicky Kaushal and get married to him?”

Katrina, blushing, replied she didn’t have the courage to marry someone like him.

Wedding Bells and Happily Ever After

The adorable exchange blossomed into real love, culminating in a dream wedding on December 9, 2021, attended by close friends and family. Since then, Vicky and Katrina have become one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples, setting couple goals with their love, respect, and constant support for each other.