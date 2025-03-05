Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava Nears Rs 500 Crore Mark, Becomes a Hindi Box-Office Juggernaut!

Mumbai: The historical drama Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, has quickly become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. With a lack of competition in its third week, the movie is on track to surpass the Rs 500 crore mark domestically, solidifying its place in the list of rare Hindi-language blockbusters.

Chhaava Sets New Milestones in the Hindi Film Industry

Chhaava is currently dominating the box office with strong earnings. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 5.5 crore on Tuesday, bringing its total to Rs 472 crore. The film is expected to cross the Rs 500 crore milestone by this weekend, marking a significant achievement for Vicky Kaushal and the entire team behind the film.

This will be the second time a movie produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films banner has hit the Rs 500 crore mark, following the success of Stree 2 last year. Chhaava not only holds the title of Vicky Kaushal’s highest-grossing film but has also become one of the highest-earning Indian films ever made, surpassing the earnings of Dangal and Sanju.

Chhaava Cracks Top 10 All-Time Hindi Movies List

On the all-time list of highest-grossing Hindi films, Chhaava is now ranked eighth, just behind Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. If you remove the dubbed films Pushpa 2: The Rule and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion from the ranking, Chhaava will become the sixth-highest-grossing film originally released in Hindi.

With Animal in its sights, Chhaava is expected to overtake it this weekend. The next targets for the film are Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, both of which earned around Rs 525 crore domestically.

Chhaava Nears Rs 650 Crore Worldwide

On the global front, Chhaava is nearing the Rs 650 crore mark. The film continues Rashmika Mandanna’s massive success streak, following her roles in Animal and Pushpa 2. Over the last three films, Rashmika has helped generate over Rs 3000 crore worldwide, surpassing the total earnings of Shah Rukh Khan’s last three films combined.

In its run, Chhaava has also surpassed the earnings of Hollywood blockbusters like Avengers: Endgame and Avatar: The Way of Water in India. The film is on track to enter the top five highest-earning Hindi releases, positioning Maddock Films as the producer of two of the five biggest Hindi films ever, alongside Stree 2‘s earnings of nearly Rs 600 crore.

Will Chhaava Overtake Pathaan and Gadar 2?

With its ongoing success, Chhaava is in a prime position to overtake Pathaan and Gadar 2 in the coming weeks. Should it surpass these films, Chhaava will be one of the top-grossing Hindi films, and Maddock Films will solidify its place as a powerhouse in the film industry.