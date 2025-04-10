Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ to Stream on Netflix from April 11

Mumbai: After creating waves at the box office, Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’ is all set to premiere digitally on Netflix from April 11. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the historical epic continues to gain attention for its powerful storytelling and stellar performances.

Vicky Kaushal Shines as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

Released theatrically on February 14, 2025, ‘Chhaava’ is poised to hit the ₹600 crore mark this weekend. The film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and one of India’s bravest warriors.

Vicky Kaushal, who plays the titular role, said:

“Playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was an honor beyond words and one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career. His courage, resilience, and legacy are something that should reach every corner of the world. With Netflix, we’re ensuring that his story not only penetrates deeper in India but also gets the global platform it deserves.”

Star-Studded Cast and Music by A.R. Rahman

The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, Neil Bhoopalam, and Diana Penty.

The music is composed by A.R. Rahman, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil, making it a memorable audio-visual experience.

Maddock Films’ Vision: Bringing Legacy to a Global Audience

Producer Dinesh Vijan shared:

“‘Chhaava’ has been a labor of love and an emotional journey for all of us. At Maddock Films, we’re passionate about telling stories that matter—stories that leave a mark. After an incredible run in theaters, we’re excited to bring it to a global audience on Netflix.”

Film Falls Victim to Major Piracy Incident

Despite its success, ‘Chhaava’ has faced challenges. On March 20, a case was filed by the South Cyber Police Station of Mumbai following a complaint by Rajat Rahul Haksar, CEO of August Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., an anti-piracy agency for Maddock Films.

According to the complaint, ‘Chhaava’ was illegally shared through 1,818 online links, violating copyright laws and affecting its box office returns. The investigation is currently ongoing.