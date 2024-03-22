Video: Brave Hyderabadi mother & daughter thwart robbery attempt, capture one culprit

Hyderabad: The city witnessed a display of extraordinary bravery on Thursday as a mother-and-daughter duo thwarted a robbery attempt in the Begumpet Police Station limits, leading to the arrest of two individuals hailing from Uttar Pradesh.

The police confiscated ropes, a Tapancha weapon, a rubber bullet shell, two knives, and a gift paper box from their possession.

T. Sushil Kumar, a native of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and Prem Chandra, a native of Faridput, Uttar Pradesh, were apprehended based on a complaint and were being presented before the XI ACMM Court, Secunderabad, for judicial remand, a police statement said on Friday.

The attempted robbery occurred on Thursday around 1300 hours when Sushil Kumar and Premchandra, attempted to rob a family in Begumpet.

The duo meticulously planned their crime, conducting a reconnaissance of the targeted house before initiating their attempt.

Pretending to deliver a courier under the guise of ‘N K Jain’, Sushil lured the homeowner’s servant downstairs, while he and Prem Chandra, disguised with a helmet and face mask, respectively, forcibly entered the house.

Once inside, Premchandra threatened the maid with a knife, while a scuffle broke out between Sushil and the homeowner’s daughter.

The homeowner, Amita, intervened and, utilizing her martial arts skills, disarmed Sushil, causing him to flee. However, the commotion alerted neighbours who managed to apprehend Premchandra.

The courageous actions of Amita and her daughter prevented the robbery and led to the capture of one of the culprits, with the assistance of neighbours. Their bravery is commendable.

A case has been registered under various provisions of the IPC and Arms Act, with Detective Inspector M Mallesham leading the investigation under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police P Gopal Krishna Murthy and guidance from Deputy Commissioner of Police North Zone, Rohini Priyadarshini, of the Hyderabad City Police.