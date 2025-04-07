Video: Chaos at Rahul Gandhi’s Rally in Patna | Congress Workers Clash Ahead of Bihar Elections

PATNA, 7th April 2025: Chaos erupted at a rally addressed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Patna on Monday, as violent clashes broke out between two factions of party workers. The incident, captured in a viral video, highlights growing internal tensions within the Bihar Congress unit ahead of the state assembly elections.

Chaos at Rahul Gandhi’s Rally in Patna: Congress Workers Clash Amid Bihar Election Campaign

A viral video from the Congress office in Patna shows party workers from rival groups exchanging blows and shouting slogans. The clash reportedly began between supporters of former Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh and ex-MLA Amit Kumar Tunn, escalating into a physical altercation. Key details include:

Timing: The fight broke out during Gandhi's visit to the Sadaqat Ashram Congress office after his address at the Sri Krishna Memorial Hall.

Trigger: Supporters of Akhilesh Singh allegedly provoked Tunn's faction, leading to retaliation.

Supporters of Akhilesh Singh allegedly provoked Tunn’s faction, leading to retaliation. Aftermath: Senior leaders intervened to control the situation, but the scuffle left the rally in disarray.

#WATCH | Bihar: A ruckus ensued at Sadaqat Ashram, the Bihar Congress office, in Patna. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi has arrived here for a party function.



Party workers chased away a man, calling him 'chor' (thief) and 'pocketmaar' (pickpocket). The man claims to be a worker of… pic.twitter.com/DcC1FGQN5z — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2025

Bihar Congress’ Internal Rifts Exposed

The clash underscores deepening factionalism within the Bihar Congress as the party prepares for elections. Key issues include:

Leadership Disputes: Rivalry between senior leaders has intensified over ticket distribution and campaign strategies.

Rivalry between senior leaders has intensified over ticket distribution and campaign strategies. Election Impact: The public altercation risks damaging the party’s image among voters already critical of internal discord.

Viral Video Captures Chaos at Patna Rally

The chaos at Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Patna spread rapidly on social media, drawing sharp reactions. The footage shows:

Congress workers chasing and hitting each other near Gandhi’s convoy.

Security personnel struggling to separate the groups.

Gandhi departing shortly after the incident, cutting his visit short.

Political Reactions and Next Steps

While the Congress has not officially commented, insiders admit the clash reflects unresolved disputes. Political analysts warn that such incidents could weaken the party’s position in Bihar, where it faces stiff competition from rivals like the BJP and JD(U).

The chaos at Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Patna has exposed fault lines within the Bihar Congress at a critical juncture. With elections approaching, the party must address internal conflicts to present a united front. Meanwhile, the viral video continues to fuel debates about discipline and leadership in India’s grand old party.