Video: Class X student drops dead on school corridor due to heart failure in Rajasthan

Jaipur: In a tragic incident, a tenth-standard student died due to heart failure at a school in Bandikui in Rajasthan’s Dausa district on Saturday.

The deceased identified as Yatendra (16) reached the school at 7.30 a.m. on Saturday but collapsed on the corridor just before entering the classroom.

The school administration immediately rushed Yatendra to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment.

Circle Inspector Premchand said, “Yatendra, the son of Bhupendra Upadhyay studying in a private school on Panditpura Road, suddenly fell unconscious on Saturday morning. The school staff took him to the Bandikui Government Hospital the doctors declared him dead after 10 minutes of treatment. According to the doctors, Yatendra died due to heart failure.”

As per reports, Yatendra had a hole in his heart since childhood for which he was undergoing treatment.

“The deceased’s family refused to conduct a post-mortem. Going by the doctor’s statement and Yatendra’s medical history, the police have not filed any case in the matter. The family has left for their ancestral village at Narwas in Alwar to perform the last rites.”

Bhupendra Upadhyay, the deceased’s father, said: “Yatendra turned 16 only on Friday. He even distributed toffees among his schoolmates and cut a cake at home. He also got photographs taken with the family members. But yesterday’s happiness has turned into sorrow today.”