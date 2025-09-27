Video: HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath and MLA ahmed balala Use Drones to Aid Flood Hit Hyderabad Residents

HYDERABAD – In a significant response to severe flooding, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath and AIMIM MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala conducted a joint inspection of the worst-hit areas on September 27, 2025, overseeing the distribution of essential supplies using drone technology.

The relief operation focused on the heavily inundated neighborhoods of Shanker Nagar and Musa Naddi, where traditional access routes were submerged. The innovative use of drones allowed authorities to deliver food packets and drinking water directly to stranded residents, marking a first for disaster management in the city.

Unprecedented Flooding Triggers Crisis

The crisis began after heavy rainfall on September 26, 2025, forced authorities to release a large volume of water from the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs into the Musi River. This caused the river to overflow, submerging low-lying areas along its banks.

Localities including Shanker Nagar, Musa Naddi, and Chaderghat were severely affected, with water levels rising rapidly and trapping many residents in their homes. The scale of the flooding disrupted normal life and made ground-based relief efforts challenging.

Drone Technology Deployed for Relief

Faced with inaccessible streets, HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath authorized the deployment of drones to airlift supplies. This technological intervention ensured that critical aid reached those in need without delay.

The drones made hundreds of trips, carrying specially designed baskets filled with food and water. Precision Aid: The technology enabled officials to target specific buildings and households where people were stranded on upper floors.

Collaborative Efforts on the Ground

MLA Ahmed Balala, representing the Malakpet constituency, worked alongside HYDRAA officials to coordinate the response. His on-ground presence helped direct resources to the most vulnerable communities.

During their visit, Commissioner Ranganath and MLA Balala assessed the damage and supervised the establishment of temporary relief camps in safer zones. Their collaboration emphasized a unified approach to the emergency.

Large-Scale Evacuation Underway

Simultaneously, a major evacuation operation was launched to move residents to safety. Official reports indicate that over 1,200 families have been relocated to temporary shelters set up in community halls, schools, and religious buildings.

HYDRAA has deployed multiple emergency teams, including Monsoon Emergency Teams (MET) and Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel, to manage the situation. The focus remains on providing immediate aid and ensuring the safety of all affected citizens.

Official Response and Next Steps

The state government has announced relief funds, and HYDRAA continues to lead the operational response. The use of drones in this crisis is seen as a step toward modernizing disaster management protocols for future urban emergencies in India.