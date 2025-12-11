Viral Video Shows Youth Performing Dangerous Stunts on Expressway; Groom Also Seen Standing Through Sunroof

A video from the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district has gone viral, showing a group of young men performing dangerous stunts during a wedding procession. The clip has sparked widespread criticism on social media for the extreme risk and disregard for public safety.

Groom Seen Standing Through Sunroof

In the video, the groom’s car leads the convoy while he is seen standing through the sunroof as the vehicle moves at high speed along the expressway. This unsafe act has also raised questions about the rising trend of hazardous wedding celebrations on public roads.

Also Read: Shocking Bahadurpura Road Video Shows School Auto Packed with Children in Dangerous Driving Incident

Young Men Hang Out of Car, One Climbs Onto Roof

A white car travelling behind the groom carried several young men who were captured:

Leaning out of the windows

Hanging outside the moving car

Sitting and balancing dangerously on the door frames

And in a shocking moment —

One youth climbs onto the roof of the speeding car and performs stunts

Social media users expressed disbelief and concern, calling the behaviour not only irresponsible but potentially fatal.

A video of a car performing stunts on the #GangaExpressway in #Hapur has gone viral on social media, receiving criticism and concern.



The footage shows a convoy of cars travelling for a wedding procession, with the groom’s vehicle leading the way. While the convoy moves along… pic.twitter.com/DJaa5DwAaW — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) December 11, 2025

Social Media Outrage and Calls for Strict Action

The video has been widely shared across platforms, with netizens condemning the group for putting:

Their own lives at risk

Other commuters in danger

And violating multiple traffic rules on a busy expressway

Many users urged authorities to take strong action to discourage such reckless thrill-seeking.

Hapur Police Trace Vehicle, Issue ₹34,500 Fine

Following the viral circulation of the clip, Hapur Traffic Police quickly identified the vehicle involved. A fine of ₹34,500 was issued to the driver for multiple violations, including:

Dangerous driving

Overcrowding in a moving vehicle

Risky stunts on a public road

Endangering public safety

Police officials stated that such acts will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Police Warn Against Dangerous Stunts on Roads

The traffic department released a statement urging citizens to follow safety rules and reminding the public that strict action will continue against anyone found engaging in:

Car roof stunts

Sunroof violations

Over-speeding during events

Any form of risky road behaviour

Authorities emphasized that the Ganga Expressway is a high-speed corridor and such stunts could easily lead to major accidents or fatalities.

The viral Ganga Expressway stunt video has once again highlighted the dangers of thrill-seeking during wedding celebrations.

Munsif News 24×7 will continue to follow updates on enforcement measures and road safety initiatives in Uttar Pradesh.