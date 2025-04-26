Video: What Batting Is This, Man?! Missed a Free Hit. Watch How Kavya Maran Reacted!

In a crucial IPL 2025 encounter on Friday, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) secured a much-needed victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at their home ground. Batting first, CSK were bowled out for 154 runs in 19.5 overs. In response, SRH chased down the target, scoring 155/5 in 18.4 overs.

This win breathes new life into SRH’s playoff hopes, while CSK are now almost certain to exit the tournament at the league stage.

Kavya Maran’s Frustration Video Goes Viral

Aside from the on-field action, SRH owner Kavya Maran stole the limelight once again. Known for her passionate reactions during matches, Kavya’s expressions went viral on social media.

She was visibly frustrated when SRH batter Kamindu Mendis missed an easy Free Hit opportunity. The video of her disappointed reaction quickly spread across social platforms, capturing the emotions of SRH fans worldwide.

SRH’s Playoff Hopes Still Alive

With this victory, Sunrisers Hyderabad now have 6 points from 9 matches, keeping their playoff dreams alive. However, SRH must win their remaining five matches to secure a spot in the playoffs.

The situation mirrors the RCB’s historic comeback last season, where they won consecutive matches to reach the playoffs. SRH fans now hope for a similar miracle.

What Lies Ahead for SRH?

Every match going forward is a virtual do-or-die for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The team must maintain consistency and draw inspiration from past comebacks to stay in the race for the title.

It remains to be seen whether SRH can recreate RCB’s magic or fall short in this thrilling IPL season.