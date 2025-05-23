Video: Young Cricket Rocket from Bihar Gets a Grand Welcome After IPL Heroics!

Bihar: The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed the rise of a new cricketing prodigy, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who captivated fans nationwide with his explosive performances for Rajasthan Royals. Following the conclusion of the tournament, the young cricketer returned to his hometown in Bihar, where he was welcomed with overwhelming love and celebration from his family, friends, and local community.

Record-Breaking Performance at Just 14 Years Old

Vaibhav made history by becoming the youngest-ever player to debut and score a century in the IPL. Despite Rajasthan Royals managing only four wins in the season, Vaibhav emerged as a standout performer. In just 7 matches, he scored 252 runs at a blistering strike rate of over 206, including 18 fours, 24 sixes, and a sensational century.

Century Against Gujarat Titans: A Match to Remember

His breakthrough moment came during a match against Gujarat Titans, where he smashed an unbeaten 101 runs off 38 balls, solidifying his name in IPL history. In his debut against Lucknow Super Giants, he impressed with a six off the very first ball and scored a solid 34 runs, making an immediate impact.

Left home for IPL as Vaibhav, welcomed back as 𝑩𝒐𝒔𝒔 𝒃𝒂𝒃𝒚 𝑽𝒂𝒊𝒃𝒉𝒂𝒗! 💗🎂 pic.twitter.com/AkQkeL8Ske — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 23, 2025

Nicknamed “Boss Baby Vaibhav” After Viral Century

Following his incredible century, Vaibhav earned the nickname “Boss Baby Vaibhav”. A celebratory video released by the Rajasthan Royals showed the young star cutting a cake with the same nickname inscribed on it, surrounded by his proud family and neighbors.

Selected for India U-19 Squad for England Tour

Adding to his achievements, Vaibhav has been selected for the India U-19 team for their upcoming tour of England, scheduled from June 24 to July 23, 2025. He is set to play one warm-up match, five ODIs, and two multi-day games, marking a significant step forward in his burgeoning cricket career.

An Inspiration for Young Talent Across India

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s journey from a small town in Bihar to IPL stardom has become a source of inspiration for young aspiring cricketers across the nation. His achievements highlight the immense potential that lies in India’s youth and the importance of nurturing talent from all regions.