Vidya Balan Highlights the Importance of Financial Independence for Women on Women’s Day

Mumbai: On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2025, Bollywood actress Vidya Balan emphasized the importance of financial independence for women, urging them to take control of their finances to lead an empowered life.

The “Dirty Picture” star, who was recently announced as the brand ambassador of a leading bank, shared her personal journey and how understanding “money is power” was a turning point in her life.

Vidya Balan on Financial Freedom: “It’s Not Just About Earning”

Reflecting on her financial journey, Vidya Balan stated:

“I realized years ago that money is power. It’s not just about earning—it’s about managing your finances. You need to decide how to spend, save, invest, and grow your money because financial control gives you the strength to take on life unapologetically and fearlessly.”

She pointed out that financial dependence often keeps women stuck in unhappy marriages or jobs that stifle their passion, limiting their ability to chase their dreams.

Vidya Balan’s Personal Financial Awakening

The actress recalled a pivotal moment when she questioned why her father and husband were expected to handle her finances.

“When I was getting married, my father handled my finances and told me, ‘Now that you’re getting married, let your husband take care of it.’ I asked, ‘Where do I fit into this? Why won’t you trust me to manage my own money?'”

Also Read: Neil Nitin Mukesh Remembers ‘PRDP’ Days with Anupam Kher, Salman Khan & Sonam Kapoor

This realization pushed her to start managing her own finances, which not only grew her wealth but also changed her perspective on financial independence.

“Money Isn’t Happiness, But It Brings Freedom”

Vidya Balan further highlighted that while money isn’t the key to happiness, financial stability provides the freedom to live life on one’s own terms.

“Money allows you to experience life fully. You don’t need excessive wealth, but having enough to feel self-sufficient is crucial. That sense of ‘I am enough’ is truly empowering.”

Vidya Balan’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, the 46-year-old actress was last seen in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” alongside Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror-comedy marked Vidya’s return as the iconic character Manjulika.

Final Thoughts

As financial literacy among women continues to be a crucial topic, Vidya Balan’s advocacy for financial independence serves as an inspiring message for women to take charge of their financial future.