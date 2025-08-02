Guntur, Andhra Pradesh: Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology and Research (Deemed to be University), Vadlamudi, successfully hosted its 13th Convocation Ceremony on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at the VFSTR Convocation Hall. The grand event marked a proud and inspiring moment for hundreds of graduating students and their families, celebrating years of hard work, academic achievement, and personal growth.

The Hon’ble Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Syed Abdul Nazeer, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, delivering a powerful convocation address that encouraged students to pursue excellence, innovation, and service to society.

As part of the prestigious ceremony, the university conferred Honorary Doctorate Degrees (Honoris Causa) to three distinguished personalities: Shri Chintalapati Srinivasa Raju, Founder, iLabs Group, Hyderabad, Shri Ashok Atluri, Managing Director, Zen Technologies, Hyderabad, Dr. Komanduri Ramachary, Playback Singer, Composer, and Founder of Little Musicians Academy.

In a significant recognition of academic brilliance, 27 outstanding students were awarded Gold Medals for topping their respective branches, showcasing their unwavering commitment and exceptional performance.

Among the top achievers was Mr. Chavapati Abdul Kalam, who secured a remarkable CGPA of 9.01 in Mechanical Engineering. He is the younger son of Mr. Hussain Shareef, a Advertisement Executive with The Munsif Urdu Daily. Applauding his dedication and achievement, the chief of the program remarked, “The success of students like Chavapati Abdul Kalam reflects the strong values, hard work, and encouragement from families who support them relentlessly.”

The convocation also saw the awarding of Ph.D. degrees, endowment medals, and the conferment of degrees to students across programs including B.Tech, M.Tech, MBA, MCA, B.Pharm, and others. The program featured a rich schedule of academic processions, reflections by honorary doctorate recipients, and a pledge ceremony that inspired graduates to uphold integrity and serve the nation with distinction.

Speeches by university leaders including Chancellor, Vice Chancellor Col. Prof. P. Nagabhushan, Registrar Prof. P.M.V. Rao, and Shri Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu, M.P. (Lok Sabha) — emphasized the university’s ongoing commitment to quality education and innovation.

As Vignan celebrates 48 years of honest growth, this convocation reaffirmed its mission to shape the next generation of ethical leaders, scientists, and entrepreneurs. The university continues to be a beacon of excellence in the fields of science, technology, and research, instilling knowledge, values, and a passion for lifelong learning.