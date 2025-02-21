Viineet Kumar Siingh recalls sustaining a major injury on sets of ‘Chhaava’

Mumbai: Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh recently opened up about the terrifying experience of sustaining a major injury while shooting the battle sequence for the upcoming film Chhaava. Siingh recalled the physical toll the shoot took on him, particularly during the intense Burhanpur battle sequence.

Injury During Burhanpur Battle Sequence

Recalling the incident, Viineet shared, “Getting cuts and bruises during training was very normal. But during the shoot of the Burhanpur battle, I sustained a major injury. During the sequence, we were all riding on horses with all kinds of weapons in our hands.

I was on horseback with two swords in hand when my horse lifted its front legs and I got thrown off. I landed on my back and the impact was so painful that the first thought that came to my mind was, ‘God, let me be able to stand.’ I’ve heard that back injuries can be very risky, and getting thrown off horses would be very painful.”

Viineet’s Worries and Recovery

Siingh continued, “I was also worried that if my injury was major, it could disrupt the entire film’s shoot schedule. When I got up, my entire body felt numb. My next thought was, ‘God, please let me be able to feel my legs and let me be able to walk.’ Thankfully, I was able to do that, but my back was still numb.”

Shocked Cast and Quick Recovery

“The entire cast was there—Laxman Sir, Vicky, everyone! And they were all absolutely shocked to see me get up and walk like nothing had happened. Laxman Sir immediately gave us a break, I got some rest, and got back to shooting.

In fact, I was actively undergoing physiotherapy while shooting for the other battle sequences in the film. I had physios come to the sets to help with the pain. Thankfully, I got better and am completely healed now,” he added.

Viineet’s Role in ‘Chhaava’

In Chhaava, Viineet plays the role of Chandogamatya Kavi Kalash. The historical drama also stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Aurangzeb’s daughter.

The film, produced by Maddock Films, was released in cinemas on February 14, 2025.