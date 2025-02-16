Vijay Slams Central Government Over Three-Language Policy and Vikatan Website Block!

Chennai: Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay, who leads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has strongly criticised the Central government over its approach to the National Education Policy (NEP), particularly the controversial three-language policy. Vijay condemned the move, accusing the Centre of undermining state autonomy and interfering in regional language policies.

Vijay Slams Three-Language Policy as “Anti-Democratic”

Vijay expressed his disapproval of the three-language policy, calling it a violation of India’s federal structure. He questioned the rationale behind enforcing such a policy, stating that it erodes the autonomy of individual states and undermines the diverse linguistic landscape of India.

“What is the rationale behind enforcing a three-language policy if it only serves to erode the autonomy of states? This is a direct violation of India’s federal structure,” he said, describing the policy as an authoritarian move. The TVK leader further accused the Central government of interfering in regional language matters, terming it an “attack” on the rights of the people and the sovereignty of states.

Alleged Blocking of Vikatan Website Raises Concerns

Vijay also took aim at the alleged blocking of the Vikatan website, one of Tamil Nadu’s prominent media outlets. He voiced his strong disapproval of the government’s actions, calling it a violation of press freedom.

“The freedom of the press—the fourth pillar of democracy—must be protected at all costs. If there are concerns about the content published by a media house, the appropriate course of action is to seek legal recourse, not to resort to draconian measures that suppress free expression,” Vijay said.

Expressing concern that the Union government might be behind the website’s restriction, Vijay warned that such actions represent a worrying trend of silencing dissent and curbing freedom of speech.

Vijay Accuses Centre of Fascist Policies

Describing the government’s actions as part of a larger authoritarian agenda, Vijay accused the Union government of implementing “fascist policies.” He highlighted the Centre’s interference in state language policies, its threats to withhold funds for Tamil Nadu, and the blocking of media outlets as evidence of undemocratic practices.

“The Centre’s interference in state language policies, its public threat to withhold funds for Tamil Nadu, and the blocking of Vikatan’s website all point toward a dangerous pattern of undemocratic practices that undermine constitutional rights and weaken the foundations of democracy,” he said.

Vijay reaffirmed TVK’s commitment to resisting such authoritarian actions, stating that the party would continue to fight for democratic freedoms and the protection of people’s rights.

TVK’s Political Future and Plans

TVK, under Vijay’s leadership, is preparing for its first general council meeting in Mahabalipuram on February 26, 2025. The meeting marks a significant milestone for the party since its formation on February 2, 2024. Despite the party’s plans to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, TVK has decided to stay out of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and has not allied with any political party.

Vijay has been vocal about his political stance, identifying the BJP as his ideological adversary and the DMK as his political rival. He has accused the DMK of exploiting Dravidian identity for personal gains and criticised the BJP for promoting divisive politics.