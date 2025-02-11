Vijay Varma to Make His Grand Hosting Debut at IIFA 2025: “I Am So Excited”

Mumbai: After impressing audiences with his stellar performances, Vijay Varma is all set to step into a new role as a host for the prestigious IIFA 2025.

Vijay Varma Excited to Host at IIFA 2025

The Darlings actor shared the exciting news with his followers on Instagram, stating, “It’s my first time hosting on the spectacular IIFA stage!! And that too in my home state Rajasthan! And I am so excited to do it at the very first edition of Sobha Realty IIFA Digital Awards! Don’t miss the biggest celebration on 8th & 9th March 2025 at JECC, Jaipur!”

A Sneak Peek Behind the Scenes

Vijay Varma also posted a fun moment from the stage on his Instagram stories, captioning it, “After getting nominated and attending IIFA awards for a while… it’s time to add more.. now I’ll be hosting it! My first ever. Wish me luck.”

Nominated for Two Prestigious IIFA Awards

In addition to hosting, Vijay Varma has also earned two nominations for IIFA 2025. He is nominated in the categories of “Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) – Web Film” for Murder Mubarak and “Performance in a Leading Role (Male) – Series” for IC814: The Kandahar Hijack.

One of his Instagram stories humorously read, “Basically, I’ll be on stage a lot even if I lose both the awards I’m nominated in insert evil laughter.”

Vijay Varma Reflects on His Success

Vijay Varma has been riding high on success, with a series of back-to-back hits. He shared that his career achievements are due to people recognizing his potential and providing him with opportunities. “I constantly feel like whatever I have achieved in my roles is because somebody saw something in me,” he shared.

Looking Ahead: Future Roles and Projects

Vijay Varma is eager to take on new challenges and roles. He revealed, “I desperately want to do a comedy, and I want to do a zombie movie, one of my favorite genres.”

In the meantime, the actor is also busy with upcoming projects, including Ul Jalool Ishq and Matka King.