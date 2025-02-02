Vijayasai Reddy’s Departure Deepens Crisis for Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: The resignation of V. Vijayasai Reddy from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has triggered a political storm, deepening the crisis for the party and its leader, Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Seven months after the party’s crushing defeat in the state elections, Reddy’s sudden departure marks a significant blow to the YSRCP, especially considering his pivotal role within the party and his longstanding relationship with the Reddy family.

Vijayasai Reddy’s Resignation: A Shocking Move

Vijayasai Reddy, who served as the general secretary and parliamentary leader of YSRCP, submitted his resignation from both the party’s primary membership and his key positions just days after Jagan Mohan Reddy returned from abroad.

This came after Reddy had already announced his retirement from politics on January 24, 2024. His decision to retire from politics was a surprise to many, particularly given that, until recently, Reddy had been an active political figure, regularly posting on social media and engaging in political debates.

In his resignation letter, Vijayasai Reddy expressed his desire for Jagan Mohan Reddy to become Chief Minister again in the 2029 elections, but he made it clear that his decision was personal and that he would not be joining any other political party.

The resignation was submitted to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, marking the official end of his association with the YSRCP.

Political Implications of the Resignation

Vijayasai Reddy’s departure has sent shockwaves through the party and is seen as a devastating blow to Jagan Mohan Reddy’s leadership. The resignation is particularly impactful given Vijayasai’s close ties with the Reddy family, having served as their auditor for decades and played a crucial role in the formation of the YSR Congress Party in 2010.

As one of Jagan’s closest allies, Vijayasai Reddy was instrumental in many key political decisions and was considered a strategic mastermind behind the YSRCP’s rise to power in the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

His resignation leaves a void in the party leadership and raises concerns about the party’s future, especially after their poor performance in the 2024 elections.

The YSRCP secured only 11 seats out of 175 in the state assembly, leaving Jagan Mohan Reddy grappling with the challenge of maintaining his political influence and holding the party together.

Speculations of Differences and Political Fallout

The timing of Vijayasai Reddy’s resignation has fueled speculations about internal rifts within the YSRCP. Some political observers have pointed to differences between Reddy and Jagan Mohan Reddy, which may have contributed to the resignation.

Further fueling these speculations is the reported meeting between Vijayasai Reddy and Jagan’s sister, Y. S. Sharmila, in Hyderabad. Sharmila has been a vocal critic of her brother Jagan and has her own political ambitions, which have often led to tensions within the family.

The meeting between Vijayasai Reddy and Sharmila, who has had public disputes with Jagan over both political and family matters, could exacerbate tensions within the Reddy family.

Sharmila has also criticized Reddy in the past, particularly over the controversial family property dispute involving their late father, Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

This development could also revive the family dispute over Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s assets, adding a personal dimension to the political crisis for Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The property row between Jagan, Sharmila, and their mother Vijayamma could be further complicated by the involvement of Vijayasai Reddy, who had previously been seen as a neutral figure in the family’s internal matters.

Vijayasai Reddy’s Political Legacy

Vijayasai Reddy’s departure represents the end of an era for the YSRCP. As a key figure in the party, he helped navigate the party through turbulent times, including Jagan Mohan Reddy’s legal troubles, which saw him imprisoned for over 100 days.

Despite facing serious charges in a disproportionate assets case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Reddy remained a loyal ally to Jagan and played a critical role in the party’s rise to power.

Reddy was also known for his ability to maintain ties with key national players, particularly within the BJP-led NDA government. As the YSRCP parliamentary party leader, he acted as a bridge between the YSRCP and the central government, strengthening the party’s position on the national stage.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to Campaign for BJP in Delhi Assembly Elections

In addition to his political role, Vijayasai Reddy was a well-known strategist in Andhra Pradesh, often credited with his foresight in navigating political and legal challenges.

His departure marks the loss of a key figure in the YSRCP, one who was integral to the party’s strategy, both at the state and national levels.

Allegations and Legal Challenges

Reddy’s resignation comes just weeks after he was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding alleged irregularities in the Kakinada Seaports deal.

The case, which involves accusations of criminal conspiracy and illegal acquisition of port stakes, has added to the speculation surrounding Reddy’s decision to step down from politics.

Reddy’s son-in-law, Sarath Chandra Reddy, and others have also been named in the case, which centers on a disputed deal that allegedly involved significant financial misconduct.

Despite these legal challenges, Vijayasai Reddy had previously denied all allegations, stating that he would file a defamation suit against those who made false accusations.

However, the ongoing investigations have created a shadow over his political career, and many believe this may have contributed to his decision to leave politics.