Vijayawada Grapples with Traffic Woes Despite Rapid Infrastructure Development

The capital region of Amaravati, centered around Vijayawada, is witnessing rapid urban development. However, traffic congestion remains a daily challenge, despite the completion of several flyovers.

Key arterial roads like Bandar Road and Eluru Road are constantly clogged due to heavy vehicular movement, as they serve as entry points for vehicles coming from Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.

Surrounding Villages Are Merging with the Expanding City

Vijayawada is gradually absorbing nearby villages, driven by the growth of the capital region. The trend of people settling in these areas for residential, educational, and business opportunities has intensified urban sprawl. The resulting increase in daily commuters has significantly worsened traffic congestion across the city.

VIP Visits Add to City’s Daily Hustle

With the new coalition government in place, Vijayawada has become a hub for political and official activities. Frequent visits by VIPs, ministers, ambassadors, High Court judges, and even the Chief Minister have transformed the city into a buzzing activity zone. Managing the ever-growing traffic amidst such high-profile movement has become a major challenge for local traffic police.

Authorities Explore Alternate Traffic Routes

Due to the increasing vehicular load, city traffic authorities are focusing on developing alternative routes. Temporary measures such as diverting vehicles from main roads to adjacent lanes are being used to ease pressure on major roads. However, these are short-term solutions that highlight the need for permanent infrastructure upgrades.

₹3.5 Crore Budameru Bridge Lies Underutilized

In an effort to connect the rural outskirts of Vijayawada with the city, a bridge over Budameru stream was constructed with a budget of ₹3.5 crore. This bridge, built to link New Rajarajeswaripet with Vijayawada Rural areas, remains largely unutilized, with even pedestrians unable to benefit from it.

Incomplete Road Connectivity Hampers Bridge Usage

Although the bridge construction is nearly complete, a major setback has been the lack of connecting roads on either side. The roadwork, which was supposed to link the bridge to the Inner Ring Road and West Bypass, has stalled due to unfinished land acquisition. As a result, the expensive bridge stands isolated and ineffective.

Lack of Coordination Between Departments Delays Progress

The absence of coordination between key departments such as Municipal Corporation, Irrigation, and Police has further stalled the development of alternative traffic routes. Despite the completion of the Budameru bridge, the failure to lay connecting roads has rendered it a lost opportunity for the city’s traffic decongestion plans.

Locals Demand Immediate Action

Residents are expressing anger over the wasted public funds and the deteriorating condition of the unused bridge. The railing on both sides of the bridge is already damaged, even before its official inauguration. Locals are urging government officials and public representatives to repair the bridge, construct the connecting roads, and finally make it operational for public use.